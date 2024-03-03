13th CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show from March 8

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India, (CREDAI) the country’s apex body of private real estate developers, has annoucned that 13th CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show will be held from March 8 to March 10 at HITEX Exhibition Centre in the city.

The announcement was made in the presence of the CREDAI senior leadership team comprising V. Rajashekar Reddy - President, N. Jaideep Reddy - President Elect, B. Jagannath Rao - General Secretary on Saturday.

V. Rajashekhar Reddy said, “ There was a 25 per cent surge in property deals during November 2023 compared to the previous year. This indicates a strong and enduring interest among individuals to own a home in Hyderabad. 6,268 property deals were closed during this period, contributing to substantial stamp duty revenue. The total value of properties reached an impressive Rs. 3.741 crores, showing a substantial 29 per cent growth in value compared to the same period in the previous year”.

The 13th edition of CREDAI Hyderabad Property show will offer a great opportunity to the home buyers to evaluate the best projects in the city from the most reputed builders under one roof, he added.