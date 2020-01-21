14 wards identified as sensitive in Bandlaguda

Rajendranagar: Voters of 22 wards under the newly carved out Bandlaguda Jagir Municipality will give their mandate on January 22, for which the authorities have formed a total of 85 polling stations spreads around all the municipal divisions.

The new municipal corporation was formed with 22 wards by merging all the five erstwhile gram panchayats. The GPs are Bandlaguda Jagir, Hydershah Kote, Peeram Cheruvu, Kismatpur and Himayath Sagar

The total number of voters registered under all the 22 wards amounts to 59,088



The new municipal corporation was formed with 22 wards by merging all the five erstwhile gram panchayats such Bandlaguda Jagir, Hydershah Kote, Peeram Cheruvu, Kismatpur and Himayath Sagar that was incorporated under Act No.4 of 2018.

All these five erstwhile gram panchayats, now under Bandlaguda Jagir, are standing on the banks of historic Himayath Sagar and Osman Sagar lakes that are now reeling under persistent depletion of water table since several years. With no rains and widespread encroachments in the surrounding areas from water, these lakes are persistently getting dried and water scarcity has kicked up a major political debate in the poll-bound areas.

In Bandlaguda Jagir Municipality, the total number of voters registered under all the 22 wards accounted for 59,088 wherein 30,562 are males and 28,526 are females. Among all, Hydershahkote was the biggest area that was divided into five wards such as 3, 4, 5, 15 and 16, and all of them have 12,834 voters collectively.

Out of 85 polling stations, formed by the authorities in all the 22 wards, 14 have been identified as critical. Interestingly, 8 polling stations out of 20 formed under Hydershahkote area are identified as critical, along with 4 wards in Peeramcheruvu, and two in Kismatpur. This points to the fierce poll battle in the area.