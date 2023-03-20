166 TSRTC constables to join duty soon

Hyderabad: The graduation ceremony of 166 constables of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation was held in 8th battalion at Kondapur on Sunday. TSRTC chairman and MLA Bajireddy Govardhan and MD VC Sajjanar felicitated the newly appointed constables. Srujan (best all-rounder), Rama Devi (best indoor), Poojita and Sai Kiran (best outdoor) who showed the highest talent in the training were given trophies.





According to TSRTC, the constables were appointed recently under compassionate recruitment. Among them 107 are men and 57 women. They were trained for a month in the 8th battalion with the cooperation of the Police department. Govardhan said constables are like eyes and ears of the corporation. He congratulated the constables who are to join duty.Sajjanar said he is very happy that new constables are joining TSRTC. "It is good that one-third of them are women. He instructed them to perform duty with commitment. Since 2014, 1,606 people have been given jobs under the Karunya recruitment. He thanked TSSP Additional DGP Swati Lakra and 8th battalion Commandant Murali Krishna for effectively training the







