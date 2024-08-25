Live
- Tripura flood situation further improves; 1.17 lakh people still in 525 relief camps
- Maharaja Trophy T20: Chethan powers Bengaluru Blasters to 56-run win against Mysore Warriors
- Telegram CEO's arrest assault on basic human rights: Edward Snowden
- Ghulam Nabi Azad fields 13 candidates for first phase of J&K elections
- Aditi, Diksha will return stronger to Women's Open next year, Korea’s Jiyai Shin leads
- Teej Festival is a Symbol of Tribal Tradition - Collector Badavath Santosh
- Bolisetty Satyanarayana Calls for HYDRA-Like Law in AP
- Purandeswari Calls for Mandatory Safety Audits Across Andhra Pradesh Industries
- One Day, Many Resignations: Parvathy Thiruvothu's Post Adds to the Drama
- Russian Cosmonaut Sergei Korsakov Meets AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
₹175 Crore Massive Cyber Crime Exposed in Hyderabad
A major cyber crime has come to light in Hyderabad, with transactions amounting to ₹175 crore reported from a bank in the Pata Basti area. Police have arrested two auto-rickshaw drivers who allegedly assisted the cybercriminals.
The auto-rickshaw drivers opened six accounts at a national bank, facilitating the transfer of funds by the cybercriminals. These funds were moved from Hyderabad to Dubai, Indonesia, and Cambodia.
The cybercriminals also used cryptocurrency to transfer the funds. Authorities are investigating these transactions and continuing their search for additional suspects involved in the case.
