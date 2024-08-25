₹175 Crore Massive Cyber Crime Exposed in Hyderabad

A major cyber crime has come to light in Hyderabad, with transactions amounting to ₹175 crore reported from a bank in the Pata Basti area. Police have arrested two auto-rickshaw drivers who allegedly assisted the cybercriminals.

The auto-rickshaw drivers opened six accounts at a national bank, facilitating the transfer of funds by the cybercriminals. These funds were moved from Hyderabad to Dubai, Indonesia, and Cambodia.

The cybercriminals also used cryptocurrency to transfer the funds. Authorities are investigating these transactions and continuing their search for additional suspects involved in the case.