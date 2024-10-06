18 Cybercriminals Arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Police have arrested 18 cybercriminals, who are suspects in 435 cases and are operating from Mumbai. This gang has reportedly swindled over ₹7 crores in Hyderabad.

Authorities have frozen more than ₹1 crore in cash from the accounts of the arrested individuals. While cybercrime investigations are not new, this crackdown marks a significant effort to address larger cases and enhance law enforcement responses.

Investigations are ongoing, focusing on the financial transactions of the suspects and identifying other members of the gang. Police urge the public to remain vigilant and aware of cybercrime threats.