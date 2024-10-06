  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

18 Cybercriminals Arrested in Hyderabad

18 Cybercriminals Arrested in Hyderabad
x
Highlights

Police have arrested 18 cybercriminals, who are suspects in 435 cases and are operating from Mumbai

Hyderabad: Police have arrested 18 cybercriminals, who are suspects in 435 cases and are operating from Mumbai. This gang has reportedly swindled over ₹7 crores in Hyderabad.

Authorities have frozen more than ₹1 crore in cash from the accounts of the arrested individuals. While cybercrime investigations are not new, this crackdown marks a significant effort to address larger cases and enhance law enforcement responses.

Investigations are ongoing, focusing on the financial transactions of the suspects and identifying other members of the gang. Police urge the public to remain vigilant and aware of cybercrime threats.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick