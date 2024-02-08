1M1B IT&C dept sign MoU on India’s first Green Skills Academy leveraging AI

Hyderabad: The State department of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the 1M1B Foundation (One Million for One Billion) to set up India’s first Green Skills Academy in Hyderabad.

It was to accelerate the adoption of green skills amongst college youth in Telangana through the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK). The partnership aims to train one million youth by 2030, with the top 10 youth allowed every year to showcase their work at the annual 1M1B summit at the UN Principal Secretary, Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Jayesh Ranjan, said the partnership between TASK and 1M1B will fulfil the State's commitment in achieving the net zero mission. He said every change begins with an individual or a family, and therefore, green skills must be taught to young minds. He promised full support for 1M1B so that youth are well-equipped with green skills and set an extraordinary example for the rest of the country and the world.

Shrikant Sinha, CEO of TASK said the partnership will enable starting of Telangana's Green Skills Academy leveraging AI. ‘That is where our youth can be exposed to various skills required for the future. Skills are related to Green, empowerment, AI and Metaverse so that they are not only ready to face the world, but also contribute leadership of the growing economy.

Manav Subodh, founder-chief mentor of 1M1B, said, Green and AI skills must be used as an equaliser. The Green Skills Academy will provide inclusive opportunities to not just youth in cities, but also in villages of Telangana. As 1M1B’s transformative mission unfolds in the State it will empower million youth to become a changemaker for a sustainable future driven by green sustainability and AI.