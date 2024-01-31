2 cops who pulled woman protester by hair suspended

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Avinash Mohanty, on Tuesday placed under suspension two women constables who had dragged a woman student of Agricultural University Rajendranagar by hair during a protest.

The two women constables were deployed to curtail a protest that was going on against the allotment of 100 acres of land on campus for the construction of a High Court building. The students were staging a protest against the move.

During the protest last week, two women constables who were on a scooter pulled a woman protester who is an ABVP member, due to which she sustained injuries. An enquiry was ordered after the incident by Cyberabad CP.