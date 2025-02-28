2-day National Science Day celebrations begin at Rashtrapati Nilayam

Hyderabad: To commemorate National Science Day today, Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, is organising celebrations featuring a variety of sessions and competitions aimed at promoting scientific curiosity and engagement among students and the public.

The event on Thursday was graced by Dr Chintakagiri Mohan Rao, former Director (CCMB) and Dr Sesikeran Boindala, MD, FAMS, former Director of ICMR National Institute of Nutrition. Around 2,700 participants from various schools and colleges participated.

Dr Chintakagiri Mohan Rao provided an insightful overview of the Raman Effect, shedding light on its significance in the field of spectroscopy. According to officials, key highlights of the event were Science R&D Exhibits display: Leading R&D institutions are showcasing their latest advancements such as the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) - description of Genetic disorder, display of Plant DNA fingerprinting methods, CDFD technology Incubator; National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC). Apart from this, Vedika and Deccan Heritage Academy Trust also exhibited a diverse collection of books on science, technology, and heritage, providing valuable resources for attendees.