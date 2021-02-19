2 held with 1.4 kg gold at RGIA

Shamshabad: Officials of Customs department at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), here, detained two international passengers on Wednesday night for smuggling foreign-origin gold.

According to the department officials, they got a tip-off. Upon receiving information, frisking was tightened following which the two accused were detained. Overall, 1.4 kg gold worth Rs. 69.6 lakh was seized from them.

The duo, who arrived from Dubai by Fly Dubai Airlines flight FZ-8779, concealed gold biscuits in an emergency torch and gold paste in waistband of jeans. They were trying to exit the airport, said the officials. Investigation is on.