20 lakh being spent on CC road in Chandanagar division

Chandanagar: Local Corporator Bobba Navatha Reddy on Monday inspected CC road works in Taranagar area of the Chandanagar division sanctioned at a cost of Rs 20 lakh.

Addressing the residents, Reddy said CC roads were being laid to replace those which were damaged during the rainy season and caused severe hardship to both pedestrians and vehicle-users. She pointed out that the new roads would provide the much-needed relief to people, while advising officials to keep quality in mind while doing the work and to complete the task on time so that the roads would be available to the users at the earliest.

Among those who accompanied the corporator during the inspection were Works Inspector Sridhar, party activists Lakshma Reddy, Narendra Prasad, Chinnam Sridhar, Madhava Rao, Sairam, Pandu, Srinivas, Shekhar, Pochayya, Anant Reddy.