212 motorists caught for drunk driving

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police conducted a large-scale drunk driving test within the Cyberabad commissionerate limits this weekend and booked cases against 212 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol. The special drive aimed to curb drunken driving, particularly in the IT corridor.

The drive was conducted in various locations within the Cyberabad limits, where they detained drivers of 165 two-wheelers, 34 cars, 10 auto-rickshaws, and three heavy vehicles. According to the police, the highest number of motorists were caught in the IT corridor, and 21 offenders were recorded with BAC levels of 200 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml. The police stated that all those caught would be produced before the court.

The Cyberabad traffic police stated that drunk driving and unauthorised driving have been major causes of road crashes and fatalities in Cyberabad. In response to the rising number of road accidents caused by drunk driving, the police have begun to act strictly against such drivers. Those who knowingly allow or accompany drunk drivers are also being prosecuted for abetting the crimes. The police stated that if anyone drives under the influence of alcohol and causes accidents resulting in fatalities, they will be arrested and charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). The maximum punishment for this offence is 10 years in jail and a fine.