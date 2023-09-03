2,200 poor become proud house owners in Medchal, Uppal

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav inaugurated 1700 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony at Bahadurpally, Quthbullapur in Medchal district here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had formulated the housing scheme for the poor and needy for a dignity living. Out of 1700 houses distributed on Saturday, 144 beneficiaries belongs to Gajularamaram, 356 beneficiaries from Bahadurpally, 500 beneficiaries each from Sanathnagar and Kukatpally and 200 beneficiaries from Secunderabad Cantonment areas.

Allotment of the houses has been done with all transparency with no political alliance but purely with draw of lots in the presence of one and all. Not even one rupee has been collected from any beneficiary. Each house costing about Rs 50 to 60 lakh is being given to the poor and the needy free of cost, by the government. He also informed that the cost of an acre, where the housing colonies are being built was around Rs 8 to 10 crore. He said nowhere in the country such a scheme is being implemented. He advised the individuals, who could not get allotments in the first phase not to panic, but said all the eligible who have applied will get the houses but in a phase manner. He refuted the charge of the Opposition alleging that non-applicants also were being allotted houses.

500 get houses in Uppal

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi on Saturday said those whose names did not figure in the first phase of lottery of 2BHK dignity houses constructed for the underprivileged within the GHMC limits should not worry. Mayor Vijayalakshmi, along with Uppal MLA Bheti Subhash Reddy and Deputy Mayor Srilatha Sobhan Reddy handed over the double bedroom house patta certificates to 500 beneficiaries at Sriram Nagar colony in Uppal constituency on Saturday.Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that a total of 12,000 houses would be distributed in six phases. She said the second phase of the distribution would be held in the next 15 days.