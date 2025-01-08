25-Year-Old Software Engineer Dies by Suicide in Kompally, Hyderabad

A 25-year-old software engineer was discovered dead in his residence in Kompally, a locality in Hyderabad, on Tuesday night. The individual, identified as Srigada Manohar, was found hanging inside his home at approximately 10 p.m. The cause of his death remains unclear as investigations continue.

Manohar, a native of Yellareddypet in Rajanna Sircilla district, had been employed at a private software company in Hyderabad. He had been residing in Kompally while working in the city. Authorities are still working to determine the circumstances leading to the tragic incident.

Local police have initiated a probe into the matter, but no definitive reasons for the suicide have been disclosed at this time. As part of the ongoing investigation, officials are examining Manohar's personal and professional life to uncover any potential factors that may have contributed to the incident.