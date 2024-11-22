270 trainee PCs passing-out parade held at Cyberabad

Hyderabad: Telangana State ADGP (technical services) V V Srinivas Rao has urged the stipendiary cadet trainee police constables (Armed Reserve) to uphold public trust and strive for excellence in their careers. During the passing-out parade (Dikshant parade) of the 7th batch of SCTPC, he advised them to work toward a crime-free society and highlighted their forthcoming responsibilities in law and order and other critical areas of policing.

The parade was held on Thursday at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate grounds, Gachibowli. Rao took the salute and presented awards to 270 cadets excelling in indoor subjects, outdoor training, firing, and all-rounder categories.

The cadets completed nine-month basic induction training at the CTC, Gachibowli. Of the 270, 41 are engineering graduates, eight postgraduates, 167 graduates, and 54 are intermediate-qualified. Addressing them, Rao commended the transparent recruitment process conducted by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB), which attracted over eight lakh applicants for 18,000 posts.

Congratulating the cadets, Rao emphasised integrity, discipline, and commitment as the foundations of effective police service. He praised the rigorous training undergone, which prepared them to meet the challenges of law enforcement with professionalism and dedication. He acknowledged the pivotal role of families and training staff in shaping their future.

Rao congratulated the families for their unwavering support and motivation, inspiring the youngsters to serve the nation. He emphasised the importance of financial discipline and health maintenance as essential for a successful career in service.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty expressed gratitude to the board and training staff for their exemplary efforts. He highlighted the importance of discipline, punctuality, and professionalism in maintaining public trust; even a single lapse could significantly undermine the credibility of the police. The CP advised the cadets to take pride in work, remain disciplined, and continuously strive to uphold the trust placed in them by society.