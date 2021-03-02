2nd phase of Covid vaccination: Confusion confounded

Hyderabad: The second phase of vaccination for Covid-19 on day one highlighted the failure of the administration in creating necessary awareness among people about the rules that need to be followed before booking the slot particularly for those who are in the age group of 45 to 59. Those who opted for government hospitals but landed there without a health certificate from a physician for co-morbidities, could not get the vaccine. They were told by the doctors to get a certificate and book the slot again.



The situation in private hospitals was different. In such cases, the hospitals sent those who registered for vaccination to their in-house physicians for the certificate. Such people were asked to undergo medical tests like blood sugar levels, blood pressure, body temperature and were charged as per the rates of the hospital. In addition, they had to pay another Rs 200 to Rs 300 as physician's consultation fee.



It may be mentioned here that 45private hospitals, including 12 corporate medical centres in Hyderabad were thrown open to administer Covid vaccine during the second phase. The Centre has asked all hospitals to charge Rs 250 per jab.