30-minute Metro delay at Uppal during peak hour

Hyderabad: Metro rail passengers travelling from the Nagole-Raidurg section experienced a delay of nearly 30 minutes at Uppal station during the peak traffic hour from 10:40 am to 11:10 am on Wednesday.

Vexed passengers, stranded in the train, took to social media and pointed out that the metro coaches came to a grinding halt and did not proceed from Nagole station for 30 minutes, despite passengers' complaints.

The delay of the metro rail along the Uppal-Raidurg section had a domino effect on passengers waiting at the central Ameerpet metro station to travel to Hitech City and Kukatpally.

Metro rail user U Jagadish said on X about the lack of updates from the authorities during the nearly 30-minute delay. “The Hyderabad metro coach along the Nagole-Raidurg route did not move at all for the past thirty minutes. There was no announcement or acknowledgment made about the delay on the public address system.”

“Trains at Ameerpet were late, which led to huge crowds at the station,” a metro traveller said on X.