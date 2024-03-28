Live
- Kadiyam Kavya backed off from the contest
- Vijayan facing payback for hounding Oommen Chandy: Congress
- Government doctors can contest any elections after resigning from service: Calcutta HC
- Several former Congress leaders join BJP in Punjab
- HAL achieves major milestone, first aircraft of Tejas Mk1A takes to skies in Bengaluru
- Ex-Western Railway engineer convicted in 9-year-old bribery case
- Congress to launch its election manifesto from Jaipur on April 6: Sources
- Big shock for BRS as Hyderabad Mayor decides to join Congress
- Trinamool moves ECI against PM Modi's conversation with BJP nominee on 'distribution of Rs 3K cr seized assets to Bengal's people'
- Illness to Wellness campaign joins hands with Yolohealth to sensitise citizens about preventive healthcare solutions
Just In
30-minute Metro delay at Uppal during peak hour
Hyderabad: Metro rail passengers travelling from the Nagole-Raidurg section experienced a delay of nearly 30 minutes at Uppal station during the peak...
Hyderabad: Metro rail passengers travelling from the Nagole-Raidurg section experienced a delay of nearly 30 minutes at Uppal station during the peak traffic hour from 10:40 am to 11:10 am on Wednesday.
Vexed passengers, stranded in the train, took to social media and pointed out that the metro coaches came to a grinding halt and did not proceed from Nagole station for 30 minutes, despite passengers' complaints.
The delay of the metro rail along the Uppal-Raidurg section had a domino effect on passengers waiting at the central Ameerpet metro station to travel to Hitech City and Kukatpally.
Metro rail user U Jagadish said on X about the lack of updates from the authorities during the nearly 30-minute delay. “The Hyderabad metro coach along the Nagole-Raidurg route did not move at all for the past thirty minutes. There was no announcement or acknowledgment made about the delay on the public address system.”
“Trains at Ameerpet were late, which led to huge crowds at the station,” a metro traveller said on X.