31st Mines Environment & Mineral Conservation Week Concludes with Valedictory Ceremony

Hyderabad: The valedictory ceremony of the 31st Mines Environment & Mineral Conservation Week was held grandly at Janwada on Shankarpally Road. M/s Penna Cement Industries Limited, Tandur (an Adani Cement subsidiary), hosted the event. On this occasion, awards were presented to the best-performing mining companies.

The event was graced by Shri Pankaj Kulshreshtha, Controller General, Indian Bureau of Mines, Nagpur as the Chief Guest.

Dr. Y. G. Kale, Chief Controller of Mines, and Shri Shailendra Kumar, Controller of Mines – South Zone, Shri Sukuru Ramarao - CEO & Nominated Owner

M/S Penna Cement Industries Limited (Adani Cement),

Bhanu Prakash Bhatnagar - AVP Mines & Geology, M/s Penna Cement Industries Limited, Shri L.M.K.V Srinivas - Chairman of ME&MC 2025-26

M/s Penna Cement Industries Limited, R. Ramkishan - Patron of ME&MC 2025-26 and

Deputy Controller of Mines (I/C) IBM, Hyderabad attended as Guests of Honour.

The Mines Environment & Mineral Conservation Week was observed from 15 December 2025 to 20 December 2025 across Telangana with the objective of promoting systematic and scientific mining practices, environmental protection, and sustainable development in the mining sector. A total of 30 mechanized mines and 5 manual mines from across the state participated in the programme.

Teams comprising senior mining officials visited around 35 mines across Telangana to review mining development practices, environmental protection measures, community development initiatives, and sustainable mining management systems.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Pankaj Kulshreshtha emphasized that mining activities must be carried out using scientific methods without causing harm to the environment. He stated that systematic geological surveys, proper identification of mineral deposits, regulatory approvals, and addressing public concerns are essential components of responsible mining. He further highlighted that post-mining land reclamation, afforestation, and landscape restoration are key responsibilities of mining companies to ensure ecological balance.

Shri Ramkishan Ravula, Deputy Controller of Mines, Indian Bureau of Mines – Hyderabad Region, served as the Organising Secretary for the event.