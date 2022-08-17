33k passengers travelled with T24 service on August 15

Hyderabad: Over 33,000 passengers travelled in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) services using T24 ticket provided by the TSRTC on August 15, as part of Independent India's Diamond jubilee celebrations.

According to TSRTC, the price of T24 ticket which was Rs 120 was reduced to Rs 75 on August 15. The sales of T24 tickets, which are not more than 11,000 on normal days, on Monday, sold three times more with over 33,000 tickets.

On this occasion, TSRTC Chairman and MLA Bajireddy Govardhan, Managing Director V C Sajjanar said that with the reduction of T24 ticket price on August 15, 33,033 passengers used the service. On the call of the State government, Sajjanar participated in the National Anthem at JBS and saluted the National Flag.

On this occasion, certificates of appreciation were given to the best performing staff of Pushpak buses.