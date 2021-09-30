4-month-old baby dies in Hyderabad, medical negligence alleged

A four-month-old baby girl who was admitted to hospital with respiratory issues died on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kushaiguda.



According to the girl's family, the hospital management collected Rs 1 lakh from them for the treatment. However, the hospital staff is alleged to have neglected the treatment resulting in the death of the girl.



The family alleged the negligence of the hospital staff and staged a protest demanding action against the management. The police rushed to the place and tried to pacify the girl's family. They registered a case and took up an investigation.

