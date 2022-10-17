4 of a family end lives in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a family of four members committed suicide in Hyderabad. The incident took place on Sunday midnight.



According to sources, Nagaraju along with his wife Sujatha, daughter Ramyasri and son Tillu were living in block number 18 of Rajiv Gruhakalpa in Chanda Nagar for the past seven years.



Locals informed that the door of their house was closed since Friday. They got foul smell coming from Nagaraju house on Monday morning and tapped the door. When the doors were not opened even after some time, they broke open the doors. The locals were shocked to see Nagaraju and his family members dead.



Family disputes are suspected to be the reason behind this extreme step. Following the locals' complaint, police went to the spot. They booked a case and took up investigation. The bodies were shifted for post-mortem.