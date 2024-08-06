42nd Installation Ceremony of Rotary Club of Hyderabad Midtown celebrated

Rotary Club of Hyderabad Midtown held their 42nd Installation Ceremony at Country Club, Begumpet in the presence of District Governor 3150 K Sharath Choudary & First Lady Sahiti. Adding to the ceremony's glitter, Retd. IAS Officer Dr. Daphne Margaret de Rebello graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Amardeep Singh took over as the new President of the club, with Hajira Adeeb as Secretary. In his acceptance speech President Amardeep Singh thanked Immediate Past President Nidhi Anand for her commendable work & committed to align to this year’s theme ‘Magic of Rotary’ by increasing club membership & continuation of sustainable community development projects.

Retd. IAS Officer Dr. Daphne Margaret in her address appreciated the social service projects done by the club and congratulated President Amardeep and Secretary Hajira Adeeb for their installation.

Deputy Governor Seetha Vuppala inducted two new members Sidharth Vijai and Jyoti Chhabaria to the club.

In his address DG Sharath Choudary emphasized on doing more sustainable projects that can benefit the community for a long time.

Girija Sampath announced scholarship to an underprivileged gird & a cheque to a home of mentally retarded, Seema Kumar & Prem Kumar announced donation of a Advanced Sewing machine to a needy. Food contribution to an old age announced by Vijaylaxmi Shekhawat,

Club Mentor Vijaylaxmi Shekhawat Charter Member PSN Prasad & most senior member Sharad Koratkar were felicitated by President Amardeep and Secretary Hajira.

Secretary Hajira Adeeb proposed a vote of thank.



