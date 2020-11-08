4.3 lakh families provided with Rs 10,000 financial aid: KTR

As many as 4.3 lakh flood-affected families were provided with the financial aid of Rs 10,000, said Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao.

Speaking to media, the minister said that the Chief Minister announced Rs 550 crore financial aid to the flood-affected families in the state. He also said that the government took up immediate relief measures to rescue the people after several houses submerged in the water.

"The government also arranged special forces to tackle with the natural disaster. Encroachments on nalas also led to the rainwater entering into colonies and the issues were caused due to the human errors," he said.

The state government announced the financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for the flood-hit families, Rs 50,000 to the persons whose house was partially damaged and Rs 1 lakh for fully damaged houses due to the rainfall.