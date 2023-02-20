5-time Cantt MLA Sayanna passes away,CM, ministers condole death

Hyderabad: Five times MLA from Cantonment and BRS leader T Sayanna (72) passed away on Sunday due to a cardiac arrest as he was suffering from kidney disease and was admitted in a private hospital for treatment. Sayanna's funeral will take place at 2 pm on Monday at East Maredpally crematorium.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, ministers and other party MLAs expressed condolences on his demise. KCR along with Minister T Srinivas Yadav and other party leaders visited the residence of Sayanna to pay the tributes. Sayanna's body will be placed at the MLA's office at Karkhana on Monday for the public to offer prayers.

According to reports, Sayanna was admitted into a private hospital on February 16 and on Sunday his sugar levels went down when he took his last breath while undergoing treatment. The BRS MLA had been suffering with kidney ailment for quite some time. The family members shifted the body to the residence in Ashok Nagar.

Born on March 5, 1951, Sayanna started his political career from Telugu Desam Party and had won as a MLA from TDP in 1994, 1999, 2004 and in 2014. He lost to Shankar Rao of Congress party in 2009. He also served as the member of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in 2015. Before the 2018 Assembly elections in the State, Sayanna joined and won on the TRS ticket and also served as the director in HUDA for six times.

The BRS leader was upset with the internal fight among the party men in the constituency and was keeping away from the party activities.

Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao condoled the demise of Sayanna and expressed grief over his passing away. The CM remembered the departed MLA's service to the people as five-time MLA and through various positions. Rao conveyed his deep condolences to the bereaved family members.

State BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay said that it was painful to know about the demise of Sayanna. He expressed sympathy towards the family members. BJP Parliamentary Board member K Laxman paid tributes to the departed MLA and recalled his association with Sayanna while he was the MLA in the Assembly.