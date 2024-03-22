56% of Hyderabadis admit feeling sleepy during work hours

Hyderabad : Wakefit, a leading direct-to-consumer provider of sleep and home solutions in India, unveiled the findings of its 7th edition Great Indian Sleep Scorecard (GISS) 2024, which sheds light on the sleep patterns and trends prevalent in Hyderabad. The report exposes concerning statistics regarding sleep quality and habits among city residents.

According to the survey, a staggering 56% of individuals in Hyderabad admitted to experiencing sleepiness during work hours, indicating potential challenges in maintaining alertness and productivity. Additionally, almost half of the respondents, accounting for 48%, reported not feeling refreshed upon waking up, suggesting underlying issues with sleep quality.

The report delved further into the factors contributing to sleep disturbances in Hyderabad. It revealed that 36% of residents tended to retire to bed after 11 pm, significantly later than the recommended bedtime, potentially leading to tired mornings and diminished daytime functioning. Furthermore, a notable 33% expressed concerns about suffering from insomnia, underscoring the prevalence of sleep-related disorders in the region.

Digital distractions emerged as a significant contributor to disrupted sleep patterns, with 56% of respondents admitting to indulging in late-night binge-watching and social media scrolling. Alarmingly, a vast majority, constituting 91%, confessed to using their smartphones just before bedtime, highlighting the pervasive influence of digital devices on sleep routines.

Work-related stress and worries also played a significant role in disrupting sleep among Hyderabad's workforce. The report indicated that 32% of respondents attributed their late-night activities to job requirements, while 29% reported staying awake at night due to future-related anxieties.