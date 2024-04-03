5th edition of TiE Women 2024 launched

Hyderabad: TiE Hyderabad has announced the launch of the 5th edition of TiE Women 2024, a global platform dedicated to creating opportunities for women entrepreneurs to access international mentors, investors, and funding opportunities.

Applications for TiE Women 2024 are open. To qualify, startups must have an active women founder or co-founder holding a minimum of 33%, be above the idea stage, and not more than seven years old. The application is free of cost, a press note issued here today. For more information and to apply, visit TiE Women's website.

TiE Women 2024 is a flagship program of TiE Hyderabad. It works in collaboration with 60 other chapters worldwide, aimed at embracing, engaging, and empowering women's entrepreneurship through investor connects, mentoring, networking, EDP sessions, and various other benefits. As part of this initiative, each chapter selects one woman entrepreneur to participate in a Global Pitch Competition. This year, the Global Pitch Competition is scheduled to take place in Bangalore at the TiE Global Summit in December 2024.

"TiE Women program marks a significant milestone in our journey of empowering women founders," said Neetika Maheshwari, CEO of Accelero Corporation and Chapter Lead for the program. "We are committed to creating impactful outcomes for women entrepreneurs by providing them with access to valuable resources, mentorship, and investment opportunities, said Neetika Maheshwari, CEO of Accelero Corporation.