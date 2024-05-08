7 Workers Killed as Retaining Wall Collapses Due to Heavy Rain in Hyderabad

A tragic incident occurred in Renuka Ellamma Colony, Bachupalli, Hyderabad on Tuesday as a retaining wall collapsed on a centering work workers' shed, resulting in the deaths of seven workers and leaving four others seriously injured. The wall collapsed due to heavy rain, causing devastation in the area.

Authorities including police, CNDRF and GHMC personnel responded promptly to the scene upon receiving the information and worked quickly to recover the deceased workers. The victims were identified as workers from Odisha and Chhattisgarh, highlighting the diverse backgrounds of those affected by this tragedy. Additionally, seven people in Andhra Pradesh lost their lives due to lightning strikes during the same period of heavy rainfall.





A major accident occurred when the retaining wall collapsed on the Tin shed, 6 centering workers & One 4 Yrs Boy Died in Renuka Ellamma Colony under Bachupalli Police Station.



After receiving information about the incident, police, GHMC and NDRF personnel recovered 7 dead bodies pic.twitter.com/eKk9kuv6bB — Reporter shabaz baba (@ShabazBaba) May 8, 2024



Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed shock and grief over the deaths in Bachupalli and immediately inquired about the incident. He demanded a thorough investigation into the negligence that led to the collapse of the wall and instructed officials to take strict action against those responsible. The CM also assured that the government would support the families of the deceased and ensure that the injured workers receive proper medical treatment.

