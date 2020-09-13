706 students qualify for JEE (Advanced)

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare students scripted another success with a whopping 432 social and 274 students of social and tribal welfare residential educational institutions in IIT- JEE Mains 2020.



In a statement on Saturday, Dr RS Praveen Kumar, Secretary, TSWREI and TTWREI Societies said that the students have scored high percentiles on par with the corporate colleges.

Sravan Kumar of social welfare IIT Gowlidoddi scored 99.51 percentiles and a tribal boy Katroth Anil from Tribal Welfare IIT Study Centre, Rajendra Nagar, scored 94.05 percentile.

Similarly, Naini Mamatha, a girl belonging to a particularly vulnerable primitive group (PVTG) from tribal welfare Hayath Nagar Junior college scored 89.11 percentile.

He said, "What makes their feat so remarkable is that they are the first-generation sons and the daughters of daily wage earners, agricultural labourers, vegetable vendors, roadside tea sellers, security guards, auto drivers."

These students proved that extreme poverty and rural background is not an impediment to making their mark in the country's toughest entrance exam if right opportunities and guidance is provided, Dr Praveen Kumar said. He congratulated the students on their success and for their outstanding performance. Further, he praised the efforts made by the teachers and said that the entire credit goes to committed teachers for their hard work in helping needy students from remote villages and tribal hamlets to secure admission in top-notch IITs and NITs in large numbers every year.