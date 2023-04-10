8,954 orphans get scholarships through HZCT, FEED

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Zakat and Charitable Trust (HZCT), which focuses on increasing educational standards among Muslims, released its annual report at an event attended by educationists and scholars from the community.

During 2022-23, the trust spent Rs 4.27 crore to benefit 22,569 beneficiaries through all schemes under HZCT. Under the scholarship project, the trust disbursed scholarships to 4,259 school-going orphans, spending Rs 1.7 crore. Scholarships for post-matric and professional courses were also paid, amounting to Rs 27 lakh, covering 267 beneficiaries, including 46 medical and 10 nursing students.

Through the feeding the poor project, the trust distributed over 16,569 food packs to government school students, including orphans, in Telangana, and distributed 1,449 clothes packs to orphan students. The total amount spent under the project is Rs 1.37 crores.

The trust also supported 16 marriages of poor and deserving orphan girls, spending Rs 2.6 lakhs, and provided Rs 10 lakhs for coaching for Civil Services examinations. Under the Foundation for Economic and Educational Development (FEED), the trust spent Rs 6.31 crore to benefit 61,050 beneficiaries through all schemes. Through the scholarship project, the trust disbursed scholarships to 4,695 school-going orphans, spending Rs 1.37 crore. Scholarships for post-matric and professional courses were also paid, amounting to Rs 22 lakh, covering 226 beneficiaries, including 30 medical students.

The trust spent a total of Rs 1.55 crore under the school education project, benefiting 22,500 students, of which 72% are girls. In addition, 23,100 food grain packs were distributed to government school students, including orphans, in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. One hundred family packs, containing food grains, clothes, and Rs 3,000 cash, were also distributed to each widow family during 2022-23.

The trust provided assistance to 1,350 widows and distributed 2,050 clothes to orphan students and widows, spending a total amount of Rs 2.16 crore. Additionally, the trust supported seven marriages of poor and deserving orphan girls, including young widows, by spending Rs 4.15 lakhs. The trust also provided relief and rehabilitation worth Rs 8.88 lakhs, benefiting 73 families with financial support.

The trustees explained that the trust supports the impoverished and weaker sections of society each year, with a major portion of funds allocated to educate the deserving and the needy.