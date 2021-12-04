92 more Basti Dawakhanas to come up in GHMC limits

Hyderabad: With Basti Dawakhanas turning a boon for urban poor in Hyderabad by providing easy access to better medical care, the Telangana government has decided to open another 350 Basti Dawakhanas, with 92 of them in GHMC area soon.

On Friday, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao along with Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath inaugurated a Basti Dawakhana in Shaikpet. Meanwhile, a total of 32 newly-constructed Basti Dawakhanas were opened under GHMC limits on Friday. These centres offer services such as outpatient consultation, teleconsultation, basic lab diagnosis, treatment for simple illnesses and immunisation.