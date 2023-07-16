980 degrees conferred during 12th convocation at IIT Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The chairman of ISRO Sreedhara Somanath, on Saturday asked passing out graduates of Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) to integrate and apply their wisdom in ways that enable the country to evolve into a formidable economy, as the health of individuals decides the health of a country.

Addressing as chief guest at the 12th convocation of the (IIT-H), here, he said, “You all occupy the upper strata of our knowledge society, and it is vital that they apply their wisdom and take the responsibility of take on the task of building the India of the future. Strive to bring benefits of your learning for the betterment of the society and the Nation.”

Dr BVR Reddy, Chairman, Board of Governors (BoG) of IIT-H, expressing his admiration for the institution, said, IIT Hyderabad, the premier educational institution in India, which stands as a testament to innovation, excellence, and academic brilliance. "Graduates, as you leave the confines of this institution equipped with knowledge, skills, and a degree, remember that the power to shape the future is now in your hands. Embrace it with both enthusiasm and responsibility. Be bold in your ambitions, strive for excellence, and dare to dream big. Believe in the transformative power of technology and work tirelessly with unwavering dedication to create positive change.”

Prof B S Murty, Director IITH, presented the Institute Report for Academic Year 2022-2023 and added, “It was indeed a magnificent year of IIT Hyderabad, being Rank 3 and being in the league of the country’s most promising institutes. IITH supports 130+ Startups to date that as generated 1,000+ Jobs & 1,200+ Cr Revenue. In line with our motive to be a Global Knowledge Centre, we have announced 1st-of-its-kind Real-time Learning of Credited Courses – Open to All Teaching (OAT) early this month," he said. Further, during the current academic year, IITH has been able to attract an opening JEE Advanced rank ofw 158 against 368 in 2022. This remarkable progress is a testament to the trust earned through the collective efforts of the exceptional faculty, staff, and students. And, it was made possible with each and every IITHian's sincere dedication and hard work. We continue to make strides towards success through our relentless pursuit of excellence and unwavering commitment to our growth." G Karthik Balaji said, “I am honoured to receive the President's gold medal, and I am indebted to the institute for these last four years. They have been a period of great development on an academic as well as a personal level, and I'm grateful to the administration, the faculty, and my fellow students for this experience."