98.18% qualify in TS EdCET

Hyderabad: In the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2023 results announced on Monday, girls have outshined boys. A remarkable 98.18 percent of candidates successfully qualified for the entrance test, which grants admission to B. Ed courses in the State. Out of a total of 27,495 candidates who appeared for the exam, 26,994 qualified.

Among them, 22,400 were female candidates, while 5,095 were male candidates. The first rank in the entrance test was secured by G Vineesha from Vikarabad, scoring 117.4 marks. Neesha Kumari and M Sushi, both from Hyderabad, secured the second and third ranks, respectively.

Prof Limbadri, Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), highlighted the increasing enrollment of women in various courses. He emphasised that there are approximately 213 available seats for B. Ed courses in Telangana Universities and affiliated colleges.

Prof Limbadri also cautioned private colleges about B-category admissions, stating that they would only be valid if done following a notification and guidelines issued by the TSCHE.

He further advised students against taking admission in colleges and universities that lack recognition from the University Grants Commission and All India Council for Technical Education.