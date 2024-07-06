A new QR code system for bill payment

Hyderabad: Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) has introduced a new QR (Quick Response) code system for bill payment.

According to TSSPDCL officials, the QR code is a two-dimensional bar code containing information such as contact details, a website link, payment information, and more. Users can complete transactions more quickly and in a more streamlined manner by scanning the QR code instead of manually typing in a website URL.

Stressing how to use the app, a senior officer said, “The consumer simply needs to scan the QR code using apps like Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, and others. The bill details, along with the amount to be paid, will appear on the screen. The consumer then presses the ‘pay’ tab to complete the payment. They will receive an intimation via SMS confirming the transaction. This entire process can be completed in just a few seconds. QR code-based payments are more efficient, less time-consuming, error-free, and offer more secure and tamper-proof features.”

Due to the RBI's new rule, third-party apps no longer offer the option to pay bills directly. As of Friday at 10 am, approximately 1.20 lakh consumers had paid their bills. Currently, bills can be paid through the official website and mobile app using services like BillDesk - PGI, Paytm - PG, TA Wallet, TG/AP Online, MeeSeva, T-Wallet, and BillDesk (NACH). Additionally, a meeting with bankers has been arranged to explore more convenient measures for customers.