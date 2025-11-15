A radiant day at ResoFEST 2025 lights up young minds

Hyderabad: Day 2 of ResoFEST 2025 at Gachibowli Stadium brought together over 7,000 students from 35 campuses, showcasing a vibrant blend of culture, inspiration and achievement. The event was graced by eminent personalities, including former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Vignan Group Chairman Lavu Rathaiah, Shantha Biotechnics Founder KI Varaprasad Reddy, DCP Madhapur Riti Raj, actor Sai Dharam Tej, director Anil Ravipudi and others.

NV Ramana advised students to stay grounded, avoid negative online influence and pursue their goals with focus and integrity. Lavu Rathaiah urged students to manage exam pressure through discipline, healthy habits and limited screen time. Varaprasad Reddy highlighted India’s rich legacy of knowledge and culture.

Resonance Managing Director N Purnachandra Rao emphasised that ResoFEST reflects the institution’s commitment to holistic education, blending curiosity, creativity and character. He announced the launch of 16 new Resonance School campuses across Hyderabad, expanding the institution’s academic footprint.

The evening featured cultural performances and awards for achievers, reinforcing Resonance’s mission to nurture intellect, integrity and lifelong learning.