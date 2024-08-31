A Tale Of Vanishing Lakes-IV: A hub of encroachment called Safilguda Lake..

Hyderabad: Safilguda Lake, also known as Nadimi Cheruvu, is gradually turning into barren, green land due to issues with its connecting lake, RK Puram Lake. The inlets of Safilguda Lake are damaged, preventing proper water flow from RK Puram Lake, which has also become a hub for illegal encroachments.

The lake, once known for its scenic beauty and as a vital drinking water source for locals, has significantly diminished due to inadequate maintenance. Originally spanning 15 acres, it has now shrunk to just five acres. The primary cause of this reduction is encroachment into the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones over the past few years. Large-scale encroachments within the lake's boundaries continue unchecked, and the lake water is heavily polluted. Although two sewage treatment plants were constructed to address this issue, they have proven to be unsuccessful.

According to locals, Safilguda Lake is interconnected with Ramakrishnapuram Lake, receiving part of its water flow from it. RK Puram Lake, despite being listed as one of 19 lakes designated for development four years ago, remains in a deplorable state. Originally spanning 100 acres, it has now shrunk to just 30 acres, with no steps taken to revive it so far.

Robin Zaccheus, a social activist, said, “The catchment area of the lake is completely dried up because the pipelines are entirely blocked. Previously, all sewage water from the lake was diverted with the expectation that rainfall would refill it. However, due to a halt in the work, the lake has become barren. As a result, every monsoon, major affected areas include Devi Nagar, Vidya Nagar, RK Puram Basti, Bank Colony, Sitaram Nagar, Balram Nagar, and Krishna Nagar. It is crucial that both lakes be revived and that the rampant encroachments be controlled, as groundwater sources have completely dried up.”

Malkajgiri Corporator V Sravan said, “Through HYDRA, the State government is working to protect water bodies. It is crucial to safeguard the water flowing from upstream and downstream into the lake to prevent issues for the locals. The main problem with Safilguda Lake stems from RK Puram Lake, which has been illegally encroached upon. As a result, water is not flowing into Safilguda Lake. It is imperative that the State government take action to protect the lake before it disappears.”