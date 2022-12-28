Aao Hyderabadis! Numaish all set to open from Jan 1

Hyderabad: The 82nd All-India Industrial Exhibition popularly known as 'Numaish' is back with infallible arrangements. Traders from J&K, Gujarat, Lucknow, Delhi, Rajasthan, besides the locals pin hope for good business during this annual 45-day extravaganza starting from January 1 to February 15.

Traders are expecting to earn good this year as for the past few years they were facing huge losses due to various consequences including fire incidents in 2019, anti-CAA protests in 2020, Numaish been cancelled in 2021 due to Covid-19 and not being held as per schedule in 2022. The organisers also said that if all goes well, this year's Numaish will present a lively look from day one itself with all precautionary measures.

As per sources, restrictions will be imposed following the emergence of new variant BF7 and also in the surge of Covid cases.

However, traders especially from Lucknow, Kashmir, Rajasthan, Delhi and other States would not want to reel under slump in sales and are expecting to earn good profit.

"We traders are installing stalls at Numaish as the Exhibition society ensured us that there would be a smooth conduct of the event and all the precautionary measures will be put in place. We put in lakhs of money to put a stall at the exhibition, but now it all depends on the people visiting Numaish on whether to follow the safety protocols or not," said Mohammed Asrar, an owner of a Kashmiri fabrics stall at Numaish.

While another trader said that he hopes that the event would be held as per schedule without any fear of new variant. He also expects the customers to also show interest in shopping from the stalls, hoped Akhlaq Ansari from Lucknow who sells Lucknow dresses.

The exhibition society ensured the opening of the exhibition and called a stalls allotment team for the annual event and works are going on in war-footing. As of now, the society does not receive any fresh guidelines. There is nothing to create a panic among people and Numaish will commence as per schedule following the Covid protocols, said exhibition society vice president, Ashvin Margam.