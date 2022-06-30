Ab Ki Baar Double Engine Sarkar: Sanjay

Hyderabad: The National Executive of the BJP will change the political landscape and will put the BJP in the driver's seat after next elections, says state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in an exclusive interview to The Hans India. Sanjay Kumar said the seed for the national executive was sown at the three-day national meet in May which was held at Jaipur.

He said he had explained the troubles being faced by people of Telangana and the anti-people rule prevailing here. He said he briefed the party leadership that holding the national executive here would instill confidence among people who are looking for change. Detailing about the national executive, Sanjay said on day one, party national president JP Nadda would be accorded a grand welcome at Shamshabad airport. Chief Ministers of 18 BJP-ruled states and their deputies, and national leaders will be participating in the meeting.

This will be followed by a public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Community meetings would be held during the two days of the national executive.

The BC sub-plan has been diluted and EWS not implemented, he alleged. "The Government is not in position even to pay salaries and pensions. Farmers suicides continue, farm loan waiver was not implemented, it denied benefits under the PM Fasal Bhima Yojana," he said.

Now, the nervous TRS chief wants to bring the West Bengal model to Telangana by opening rowdy sheets and foisting non-bailable cases against BJP activists. Every BJP worker would be going to jail and beaten by lathis while fighting for people, he said. He also challenged to show where the state had developed?

The project cost of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme had gone up from Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 1.2 lakh crore. Not a single acre of land got water from that project, he alleged. Village panchayats and municipal bodies have not been developed. Village heads expended money by raising loans and are suffering as bills have not been cleared.

The Centre gave funds for development works in the villages under the Gramina Sadak Yojana, construction of burial grounds, Rs 1 lakh for each Rythu Vedikas, CAMPA funds for Telanganaku Haritha Haram, individual toilets, Ujwala Yojana, PM Garib Kalyana Yojana funds etc. PM Awas Yojana was denied to beneficiaries promising double-bedroom houses would be given.

For national highways, and hospital construction, the Centre is giving funds, but CM KCR takes credit for the central schemes by displaying his photo on them. KCR is again trying to instigate people in the name of Telangana sentiment and was accusing PM Modi to cover up his failures. People have decided to bring BJP to power and will not believe TRS, he said.