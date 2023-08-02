ABVP “Kadana Bheri” charges govt with neglecting students

Hyderabad: Ashish Chauhan, ABVP national organising secretary, said here on Tuesday that Pragathi Bhawan was all about ‘Pragathi’ of only the KCR family; as a result, the government failed to recognise the needs of people.

Addressing a massive public meeting organised by ABVP at Parade Grounds, he said almost all sectors in Telangana are declining, including “education, agriculture. The IT sector has fallen to fifth place compared to previous years.”

ABVP national joint organising secretary Balakrishna said the KCR government represents the worse days of Hyderabad during the Nizam rule; the ‘Kadana Bheri’ organised by ABVP, will send the message to his colonial mindset. ‘ABVP will always stand for students and will fight the inefficient BRS government until justice is done.

Yagyavalkya Shukla, ABVP national general secretary, criticised KCR for neglecting the needs of students. He said the government is full of flaws and mismanagement.

He appreciated the success of ‘Kadana Bheri’ while emphasiing ABVP will surely make the government realise its mistakes. ’ABVP has a long history to stand for rights of students; mass movements like this are needed in holding governments accountable when they abuse power.

State ABVP secretary Jhansi outlined the negative impact of the KCR government on State’s education system and the unemployment crisis. She vowed that ABVP will fight until the demands of students are met. She sent an open letter to the CM on his failures and said KCR needs to answer all ABVP demands.

City secretary Srikanth highlighted corruption rampant in Telangana with KCR family looting people for self-benefits. SWC members Jeevan and Srihari said universities are in crisis under the KCR regime.

The ‘Kadana Bheri’, of 86,000 students from 1,289 colleges from 33 districts, is for creating a better future for themselves and the state. Its demands include release of pending Rs 5,300 crore fee reimbursement and scholarship arrears, enhancement of post-matric scholarships, enactment of a fee regulation act, prohibition of corporate educational institutes operating solely as businesses, improved accommodation in SW hostels and gurukuls, reopening of 8,624 government schools, reversal of 1,400% fee hike, safeguarding public lands, implementation of NEP.