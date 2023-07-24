Live
ABVP to hold protest against govt’s policies
Highlights
HYDERABAD: State ABVP is organising ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on August 1, as part of ‘DagaPadda Telangana Vidyarthi, MaarpuKosam - MahaUdyamam’ to protest against the injustice being done to students and unemployed youth across Telangana State.
Accordingly, ABVP State working committee member Gajula Jeevan met city Police Commissioner CV Anand and submitted a letter to him in Hyderabad on Sunday. Speaking about the protest, Jeevan requested students to participate in large number in the protest, which is being conducted against the anti-student policies the State government.
