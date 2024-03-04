Academic meet held at JNTU Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad Prof Katta Narasimha Reddy along with senior officials of JNTUH and officials of Penn State Harrisburg University held a meeting on Sunday. The meeting was concerning study with Penn State Harrisburg University, USA in the upcoming academic year.

During the meeting officials from Penn State Hariburg University, Omid Ansari, Professor of Electrical Engineering, and Todd Clark, Director of Student Services, inspected the various facilities in JNTUH and expressed their satisfaction.

The main purpose of the meeting was that for the upcoming academic year, the undergraduate course would be pursuing a degree for two years at Penn State Hariburg University and similarly the post-graduation course would be one year at JNTUH and another two years at Penn State Hariburg University, said senior officer, JNTUH.