ACB arrests TSSPDCL Asst Engg in bribe case

Hyderabad: Kowde Pavidida Raju, an Assistant Engineer (Operations) in TSSPDCL in Erragadda section, was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau here on Saturday near the Balanagar metro station for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a complainant Mohammed Azhar Sultan of Netaji Nagar in Erragadda.

Of the Rs.40,000, Raju allegedly accepted Rs.30,000 from Sultan. He reportedly demanded the bribe for not taking any action against a defect found in the electricity meter of the complainant.

The ACB officials recovered the money from Raju and produced him before the special court for ACB cases after which the court remanded him in judicial custody.