  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

ACB nabs Shamirpet Tahsildar

ACB nabs Shamirpet Tahsildar
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau Central Investigation Unit (CIU) officials on Tuesday caught a Tahsildar of Shamirpet mandal in Medchal...

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau Central Investigation Unit (CIU) officials on Tuesday caught a Tahsildar of Shamirpet mandal in Medchal Malkajgiri district along with his driver for taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh.

The accused officer, Thodeti Satyanarayana, and his driver, P Bhadri, were caught red-handed by the officials. The officer allegedly demanded and accepted the bribe for writing a report in favour of the complainant, Movva Ramaseshagiri, to forward the file to the Collector for the issuance of pattadar pass books related to the complainant’s lands.

The bribe amount of Rs 10 lakh was accepted by Bhadri and recovered from his possession. Both his hands tested positive in the phenolphthalein test. During the interrogation, Bhadri confessed that he received the bribe amount on the instructions of the officer.

A case has been registered. He was arrested and will be produced before a special court.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X