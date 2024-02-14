ACB nabs Shamirpet Tahsildar

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau Central Investigation Unit (CIU) officials on Tuesday caught a Tahsildar of Shamirpet mandal in Medchal Malkajgiri district along with his driver for taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh.

The accused officer, Thodeti Satyanarayana, and his driver, P Bhadri, were caught red-handed by the officials. The officer allegedly demanded and accepted the bribe for writing a report in favour of the complainant, Movva Ramaseshagiri, to forward the file to the Collector for the issuance of pattadar pass books related to the complainant’s lands.

The bribe amount of Rs 10 lakh was accepted by Bhadri and recovered from his possession. Both his hands tested positive in the phenolphthalein test. During the interrogation, Bhadri confessed that he received the bribe amount on the instructions of the officer.

A case has been registered. He was arrested and will be produced before a special court.