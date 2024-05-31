Live
ACB Raids on Irrigation and CAD Office in Hyderabad concluded
In a major crackdown on corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted a search at the Irrigation and Command Area Development (CAD) office in Hyderabad Red Hills. The search, which lasted for 13 hours from 5 pm yesterday to 6 am today, led to the arrest of four officials.
Operational officer K. Bansilal (EE) along with two Assistant Engineers, Nikesh and Karthik, were taken into custody and shifted to the Nampally ACB office. Another official, who has not been named, was also detained during the search.
The search operation was carried out by a team of 20 people under the leadership of ACB DSP Sridhar. After four hours of laborious search, the four officers was apprehended by the ACB officials.
The arrested officials are accused of taking bribes and engaging in corrupt practices. The ACB investigation into the matter is ongoing and further action will be taken as per the law.