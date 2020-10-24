Accused 'Dollar Bhai' arrested in rape case

Hyderabad: 'Dollar Bhai' alias Rajashekhar Reddy who was wanted in a case of rape and extortion was arrested by CCS on Thursday from Goa and was brought to the city on Friday on prisoner transit warrant. The preliminary investigation revealed that he used the victim girl to start an NGO for poor girls so that he can receive funds from foreign countries.

The accused was wanted in a case which shook the entire city, as the victim girl lodged a complaint stating that she was raped by 143 men and named some celebrities in her complaint.

As the investigation progressed further it was revealed that the said accused, Dollar Bhai was the mastermind behind the complaint, which he made the girl to file against the men, said the police. The accused confessed that to earn more money he started a travel agency and hired the victim as an employee. Jt CP of CCS, Avinash Mohanty said, "The accused after hiring the victim used to rape her and also took her photos and videos and threatened her to kill her family if she reveals it to anyone."

However, he was arrested under sections 376 (2), 354, 354(a), 354(b), 344, 385, 420, 509, 505 (1) (b), 505 (2) of IPC 67(A) of IT ACT and was remanded to judicial custody.