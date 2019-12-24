Action sought against school land grabbers

Patancheru: During the Grievances Day held at the Collectorate on Monday, the Gurukul parents' committee submitted a representation to district Collector Hanumantha Rao demanding action against one Lakshmi Rajyam Prakash Rao for allegedly occupying 2.35 acres of the Social Welfare Gurukul School in Chilukuru village of Patancheru mandal.

The representation stated that the land was worth crores, while seeking retrieval of the site and handed over back to the school. It demanded stringent action against the encroachers. The parents committee comprised State leaders Ashok, Vinod and Sunil.