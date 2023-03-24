Activists are the foundation for BRS party: MLA Anjaiah Yadav

Rangareddy: Atmeeya Sammelanam meeting of the BRS party was organised on Thursday in Jilledu Chowdaryguda Mandal of Shadnagar constituency at VN Function Hall under the auspices of MLA Anjaiah Yadav. The meeting was organized on the instructions of the party's National President, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, and Working President K T Rama Rao. On the occasion, MLA Anjaiah Yadav, presided over the meeting and instructed the party cadre on the party's vision and mission. He emphasized the importance of the party's ideology and the need to work for the welfare and development of the people.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that after making Jilledu Chowdaryguda a new mandal, we are taking it forward in all fields of development. He questioned the local people about the development of Jilledu Chowdaryguda and asked how the previous governments developed Jilledu Chowdaryguda before the formation of Telangana. He said that the Telangana government's welfare schemes are reaching every doorstep.

Theinitiatives, such as providing nutritious food for pregnant women through the KCR kit, Gurukul schools, Kalyanalakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak programmes, have had a significant impact on improving the quality of life for people in Telangana. He also said the government is providing support to farmers through initiatives such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, and 24-hour electricity.