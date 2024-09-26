Actor Abhishek Arrested in Drugs Case, Absconding in Goa

Hyderabad: Actor Abhishek has been arrested in connection with a drugs case, with charges filed against him at SR Nagar and Jubilee Hills police stations. The court had earlier issued an arrest warrant after Abhishek failed to appear for hearings related to the case.

According to police sources, Abhishek had been evading authorities and was reportedly running a restaurant in Goa while on the run. His arrest comes as part of an ongoing crackdown on drug-related offenses in the film industry.

Further investigations are underway, and the police are expected to question Abhishek about his involvement in the drugs case.