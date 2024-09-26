Live
- Union Minister Kishan Reddy Urges CM Revanth Reddy to Hold Talks with HYDRA Eviction Victims
- IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant rubbishes aside RCB link-up, calls for stopping 'misinformation'
- KTR Accuses Government of Multi-Crore Land Scam Behind Pharma City Cancellation
- Actor Abhishek Arrested in Drugs Case, Absconding in Goa
- Confidence in Retaining Jobs among Professionals in Hyderabad Dips in FY 25 amidst Tech and AI Disruptions, Finds Great Learning
- Swati Maliwal slams Kejriwal for praising aide Bibhav Kumar, says it is support for 'goons’
- Hydropower major SJVN signs two pacts with Maharashtra
- Girls should regularly consume nutritious food to stay healthy: Women Medical Specialists
- Uzbekistan imports natural gas totaling 1.15 billion dollars
- CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Renova Cancer Center in Hyderabad
Actor Abhishek has been arrested in connection with a drugs case, with charges filed against him at SR Nagar and Jubilee Hills police stations.
Hyderabad: Actor Abhishek has been arrested in connection with a drugs case, with charges filed against him at SR Nagar and Jubilee Hills police stations. The court had earlier issued an arrest warrant after Abhishek failed to appear for hearings related to the case.
According to police sources, Abhishek had been evading authorities and was reportedly running a restaurant in Goa while on the run. His arrest comes as part of an ongoing crackdown on drug-related offenses in the film industry.
Further investigations are underway, and the police are expected to question Abhishek about his involvement in the drugs case.
