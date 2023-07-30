Live
- Bandi Sanjay as AP BJP incharge!!!
- Three accidents claim three lives in Hyderabad on Sunday
- Iragic Crime In Kochi: Five-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped And Strangled By Migrant Worker
- Chandrababu Naidu to embark on tour to irrigation projects on Aug 1
- Woman gives birth to triplets in a single delivery in Kurnool
- Producer SKN gives an update on ‘Baby’ OTT release
- UP launches five DTH channels for children
- AICTE Chief: 600 colleges to offer UG-PG semiconductor tech courses
- New corridor from Nallamala to Seshachalam forests on the anvil
- Speeding car creates chaos at Tank Bund, occupants flee scene
Just In
Bandi Sanjay as AP BJP incharge!!!
Three accidents claim three lives in Hyderabad on Sunday
Iragic Crime In Kochi: Five-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped And Strangled By Migrant Worker
Chandrababu Naidu to embark on tour to irrigation projects on Aug 1
Woman gives birth to triplets in a single delivery in Kurnool
Producer SKN gives an update on ‘Baby’ OTT release
Actor Brahmanandam invites CM KCR for his son’s wedding
Highlights
Telugu film actor Brahmanandam along with his family members called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Praghati Bhavan here on Saturday to invite his son’s wedding in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: Telugu film actor Brahmanandam along with his family members called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Praghati Bhavan here on Saturday to invite his son’s wedding in Hyderabad. The Chief Minister along with his wife Shobha received the wedding card from the family members of Brahmanandam. On the occasion, KCR congratulated the Brahmanandam couple and had a chat with them for some time.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS