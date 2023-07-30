Actor Brahmanandam invites CM KCR for his son’s wedding

Hyderabad: Telugu film actor Brahmanandam along with his family members called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Praghati Bhavan here on Saturday to invite his son’s wedding in Hyderabad. The Chief Minister along with his wife Shobha received the wedding card from the family members of Brahmanandam. On the occasion, KCR congratulated the Brahmanandam couple and had a chat with them for some time.