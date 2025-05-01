Live
- Jogulamba Gadwal Shines with 91.74% SSC Results — A Triumph of Educational Reform Under Collector BM Santosh
- Mangaluru Police Crack Down on Fake News Linked to Kudupu Murder
- Gujarat beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat gettting life-saving medical treatments without financial strain
- We have brought positive changes in the lives of pourakarmikas as promised: DCM DK Shivakumar
- Swift Justice in Cheque Bounce Cases: Two Udupi Businessmen Fined, Sentenced
- Air Marshal Tejinder Singh Takes Over as AOC-in-C of IAF’s Training Command
- Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 20-day cleanliness drive starting tomorrow
- Uttam Kumar Reddy directs officials to complete Palamuru Ranga Reddy project
- IPL 2025: RR’s Sandeep Sharma out with a fractured finger, replacement to be named soon
- Madan Mohan Appointed as Principal of Government Science Degree College
Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna Visits Khairatabad Transport Office for Car Registration
Highlights
Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna visited the Khairatabad Transport Office in Hyderabad for the registration of his new car
Film actor Nandamuri Balakrishna visited the Khairatabad Transport Department Office for the registration of his new car. According to Hyderabad JTC Ramesh, Balakrishna came there on Wednesday to complete the registration process.
As part of the registration, Balakrishna took a photo and signed the necessary documents.
Recently, he had paid ₹7,75,000 to the transport department to acquire the TG09F0001 fancy number plate for his car. The car was officially registered with this number, as confirmed by the JTC.
As news spread about Balakrishna's visit, his fans gathered in large numbers at the Khairatabad office. They were excited to take photos and selfies with their favorite star.
Next Story