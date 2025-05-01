Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna Visits Khairatabad Transport Office for Car Registration

Film actor Nandamuri Balakrishna visited the Khairatabad Transport Department Office for the registration of his new car. According to Hyderabad JTC Ramesh, Balakrishna came there on Wednesday to complete the registration process.

As part of the registration, Balakrishna took a photo and signed the necessary documents.

Recently, he had paid ₹7,75,000 to the transport department to acquire the TG09F0001 fancy number plate for his car. The car was officially registered with this number, as confirmed by the JTC.

As news spread about Balakrishna's visit, his fans gathered in large numbers at the Khairatabad office. They were excited to take photos and selfies with their favorite star.



