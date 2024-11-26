Actor Sri Tej Accused of Cheating by Woman

The Telugu film industry has been rocked by a string of legal cases involving its members. Following the controversies surrounding actor Raj Tarun and Lavanya, and choreographer Johnny Master’s alleged misconduct, yet another case has surfaced. This time, actor Sri Tej has been accused of serious charges.

A woman has filed a complaint against Sri Tej at the Kukatpally Police Station, alleging that he deceived her with a false promise of marriage. Based on her complaint, the Kukatpally police have registered a case under Sections BNS 69, 115(2), and 318(2) of the Indian Penal Code.

This is not the first time Sri Tej has been embroiled in legal trouble. Earlier, he was implicated in a case involving an extramarital affair with Archana, the wife of HDFC Bank Senior Vice President Suresh. The alleged affair reportedly led to Suresh’s untimely demise from a heart attack after discovering the relationship.

The latest complaint adds to the growing list of controversies surrounding the actor, raising questions about accountability and the impact on his career. With investigations underway, more details are expected to emerge in the coming days.