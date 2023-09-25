Actor Suman responds on arrest of Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad: Film actor Suman reacted to the arrest of TDP leader Chandrababu. He said that Chandrababu is not a political criminal. He said that he wants God to come out as soon as possible. He said that he believes in time... Right now Chandrababu's time is not good. He said that if Chandrababu's time is good, he will come out no matter how much anyone obstructs him.

It is said that he developed the State a lot when he was the chief minister. Such a person is said to be in jail. He said that even if his staff makes a mistake, the slander will fall on them... and Chandrababu may have made a mistake without his knowledge. Arresting a former chief minister is not an ordinary matter, he said.